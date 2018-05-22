The Miz & Maryse Vs. 205 Live Each Week, Carmella Taunts Long List Of Stars, Next Week's RAW Promo

- Above is a promo for next Monday's RAW from Richmond, VA with Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and a women's Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match with Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke.

- The Miz announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that his new docuseries will premiere on the USA Network on Tuesday, July 24th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air. "Miz & Mrs." will run head-to-head with WWE 205 Live. The Total Divas spin-off is scheduled to air over six 30-minute episodes and will follow The Miz and Maryse as they prepare to welcome their first child together, a daughter named Monroe Sky, born on March 27th of this year. It's believed that they wrapped filming shortly after WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella took to Twitter today and tweeted a long list of WWE Superstars and other celebrities that she says she's more money than. As seen below, some of the names include her Money In the Bank opponent Asuka, Sable, Lilian Garcia, WWE Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze & Trish Stratus, Kaitlyn, AJ Lee, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, Aliyah, Layla, WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Wonder Woman, Avril Lavigne, Caitlyn Jenner, The Kardashians, Sigourney Weaver, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Mila Kunis, Kate Upton, Cardi B, The Powerpuff Girls, Doc McStuffins and many others.