Big Stipulation Set For WWE Money In The Bank Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura announced on tonight's SmackDown that he will do battle with WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

MITB takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card:

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy/Daniel Bryan

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Naomi or Sonya Deville vs. 2 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal