WrestlingInc.com

Carmella Defends Her Title Before SmackDown, Lana On Making WWE History With Rusev (Video), The Miz

By Marc Middleton | May 22, 2018

- As noted, Lana defeated Billie Kay on this week's WWE SmackDown to qualify for the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Above is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Lana and Aiden English, who was at ringside for the match. Lana gives thanks to English and says this isn't just a dream, it will be a historic moment as she and Rusev become the first Mr. & Mrs. Money In the Bank. English agrees this will happen because "Lana is the best, Lana's #1." Lana leaves with English to end the segment. No word yet on where Rusev was tonight.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Worcester, MA saw SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retain her title over Becky Lynch. This was said to be a good back & forth match that saw Carmella win with a roll-up.

- The Miz tweeted the "Miz & Mrs." hype after his win over Big E on this week's SmackDown. As noted, the opening MizTV segment saw The Miz reveal that his "Miz & Mrs." docuseries on the USA Network will premiere after SmackDown goes off the air at 10pm EST on July 24th, head-to-head with WWE 205 Live. The Total Divas spin-off will air over 6 thirty-minute episodes and will follow Miz and Maryse as they prepared to become parents with footage from WrestleMania 34 Week and other WWE events.


