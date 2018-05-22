Match Set For Next Week's SmackDown, Gallows & Anderson Talk Title Shot, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

- As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Usos on tonight's SmackDown to earn a title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Above is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Gallows and Anderson backstage. Anderson says what we saw against The Usos was what brought them to the dance, what made WWE come sign them. Anderson says that was what they do best - beat the living crap out of people. Anderson sends a promise to Rowan & Harper and says they are coming for them. Gallows says SmackDown is absolutely the land of opportunity and at Money In the Bank they will seize the opportunity again. Gallows says there will be a Magic Killer, the 1-2-3 and a just "Too Sweet" as they take the titles.

- Next week's SmackDown from Raleigh, North Carolina will feature six-man action with The Bar and The Miz vs. The New Day plus the final Money In the Bank qualifying match with Samoa Joe taking on Daniel Bryan for the first time in WWE.

- This week's SmackDown also saw Sonya Deville lose a Money In the Bank qualifying match to Naomi. Deville and Mandy Rose tweeted the following after the loss, confirming their post-Absolution bond: