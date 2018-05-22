AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship After 205 Live, Ronda Rousey Threatens Nia Jax, WWE NXT Promo

- Above is a promo for tomorrow's WWE NXT episode with Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream in a big Handicap Match main event.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Worcester, MA saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defend against Shinsuke Nakamura until The Bar hit the ring not long after the match began. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson quickly made the save and stood tall with AJ to end the tapings.

- Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and wrote the following message to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax after their Money In the Bank contract signing with Stephanie McMahon on last night's RAW:

Funny thing is we could have been great friends @niajaxwwe .... I was sorry to see how easily @stephaniemcmahon got in your head... I'm sorry your title reign will be so short.... You may not be like most girls .... but I am like NO ONE.... You made the wrong choice challenging me. You have no idea who you're messing with... but I'll be happy to show you at #MITB