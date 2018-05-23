Hideo Itami On Respect, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae - Tommaso Ciampa, John Cena & Nikki Bella

- Above is a teaser for Sunday's Total Bellas episode as John Cena gets candid with Nikki Bella.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will see the storyline between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano/Candice LeRae continue as WWE posted the following teaser:

What's next for Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae following latest run-in with Tommaso Ciampa? Following Tommaso Ciampa taking a verbal victory lap to celebrate the destruction he has inflicted upon on Johnny Gargano the past several weeks, Johnny Wrestling's wife, Candice LeRae, confronted the soulless Blackheart on WWE NXT last week. An emotional LeRae questioned what Ciampa had become and then definitively told him that, no matter what he did to Johnny, Tommaso would never be better than her husband. Ever defiant, Ciampa continued to insult Candice and Johnny, before LeRae finally had enough, hauling off and smacking Tommaso. With the tension rising, what will happen next between The Blackheart and the Gargano family? What's more, with the status of his career still in question, will the NXT Universe finally get an update on the beloved Johnny Wrestling?

- Hideo Itami took to Twitter last night and said he deserves respect following the win over former tag team partner Akira Tozawa on WWE 205 Live. Below is Itami's tweet along with video from the match: