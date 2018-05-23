WWE UK Title Tournament First Round Matches Revealed

Above is new video of Cathy Kelley revealing the opening round matches for the WWE UK Title tournament.

The Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher match is set to air on an upcoming WWE NXT episode as it was taped at Full Sail University earlier this month. The rest of the matches will take place at the UK Download festival on June 8th, June 9th and June 10th. The Superstars who are victorious at Download will then advance to the quarterfinals at the WWE UK Title tournament event on June 18th at Royal Albert Hall in London. The tournament winner will then challenge WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne at the June 19th show.

Cathy will be back next Wednesday with another video to reveal the brackets. Below are the matches announced today:

* Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher

* Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake

* Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff

* Ligero vs. Travis Banks

* Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan

* Tucker vs. Joe Coffey

* Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone