AJ Styles On His Last Man Standing Match At MITB, Special Look At WWE NXT Event, SmackDown Social

By Marc Middleton | May 23, 2018

- Above is a special look at last Sunday's WWE NXT live event in Houston, Texas.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. Nielsen has paused Instagram data but SmackDown had a total of 295,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 134,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 161,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 144,000 interactions - 65,000 interactions on Facebook and 78,000 interactions on Twitter.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view:


