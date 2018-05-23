Jason Jordan Return Update & Speculation, HHH - Vince Russo Talk On WWE Network, The Rock Trailer

- Above is a clip from the new "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network, featuring a discussion on Vince Russo claiming credit for Triple H's "The Game" nickname and his early success.
- Jason Jordan is scheduled to be in attendance for Monday's RAW from Richmond, according to PWInsider. Jordan was backstage at RAW in Long Island a few weeks back and is expected to return to work for the company soon. Jordan has been away from WWE since undergoing neck surgery in early February. There's been some speculation on Jordan reuniting with Chad Gable to re-form American Alpha on RAW but that has not been confirmed.
- The Rock tweeted the following today to reveal the new trailer for his "Skyscraper" movie that hits theaters on July 13th:
I made a movie that pays homage to films that inspired me & a generation w/ grit, guts and heart - DIE HARD, THE TOWERING INFERNO & THE FUGITIVE.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 23, 2018
One of the most anticipated movies of the summer.
Enjoy my new full length trailer for #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13. pic.twitter.com/Hb6ijg4h3F