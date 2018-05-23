The Edge & Christian Show Notes For Next Season, Dolph Ziggler With Mick Foley, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Worcester, MA.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian were busy filming new episodes of The Edge & Christian Show this week with Kairi Sane, Sho Funaki, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and others. PWInsider notes that there are said to be more fun cameos on the next season, including appearances from Tommy Dreamer and Johnny Gargano, among others. There will be one scene that is related to the classic Police Academy films. No word yet on when the second season will premiere on the WWE Network but production is set to wrap later this week.

- Dolph Ziggler will be appearing with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at the House of Comedy in Phoenix, Arizona this Thursday night. Ziggler's merchandise sales will go to support the Wounded Warriors Project. Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts will be hosting the event, which is a part of Foley's current "20 Years of Hell" tour. Ziggler and Foley tweeted the following on the appearance:

hey gang, see @RealMickFoley & ME @houseofcomedyaz THIS THURSDAY! 100% of my merchandise sales go directly to the wounded warriors project (@WWP) pic.twitter.com/c7f77HOmi2 — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) May 22, 2018