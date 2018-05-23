WWE Star Lands Magazine Cover (Photo), Unseen Footage Of The B Team's Win & Celebration, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this unseen footage from The B Team's win over Breezango on Monday's RAW and their post-match celebration.
- WWE stock was up 0.60% today, closing at $57.21 per share. Today's high was $58.58 and the low was $56.76.
- As seen below, Jinder Mahal is on the cover of the May/June 2018 issue of Darpan Magazine. The issue includes a feature story on The Modern Day Maharaja.
Meet the #man, the #machine, the @WWE champion, the #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal on the COVER of our #latest #issue. READ: https://t.co/2xFtW7HDDj @WrestleMania @SinghBrosWWE @WWEIndia #JinderMahal #wrestler #wrestling #fitness #bodybuilding #indocanadian pic.twitter.com/TNghmp8rYO— Darpan Magazine (@darpanmagazine) May 22, 2018