WWE Star Lands Magazine Cover (Photo), Unseen Footage Of The B Team's Win & Celebration, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this unseen footage from The B Team's win over Breezango on Monday's RAW and their post-match celebration.

- WWE stock was up 0.60% today, closing at $57.21 per share. Today's high was $58.58 and the low was $56.76.

- As seen below, Jinder Mahal is on the cover of the May/June 2018 issue of Darpan Magazine. The issue includes a feature story on The Modern Day Maharaja.