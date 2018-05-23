CM Punk Appearance Update, John Cena Gives Relationship Advice?, Full 2017 Men's MITB Match (Video)

- With WWE Money In The Bank coming up next month, WWE uploaded the full 2017 men's "Money In The Bank" ladder match, which you can watch in the video above. After pushing the ladder while AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were trading punches, Baron Corbin scaled to the top to win the match. Corbin tried to cash in the briefcase on the August 15th episode of SmackDown against then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but lost quickly after being distracted by John Cena.

- Tickets for the CM Punk meet and greet on August 31st at the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago went on sale today, but quickly sold out. Pro Wrestling Tees noted that due to the quick sellout, there will be a walk-up option starting at 4pm. Punk will stay later than his scheduled time and try to accommodate as many fans as possible. You can get more details about the appearance here.

- John Cena has been posting relationship advice over the past week on his Twitter. Cena today wrote to "never try to change someone," noting that they have every right to live their lives how they want," as seen below:

Never try to change someone. They have every right to live their lives how they want. Instead, look inward and work to be the best you possible. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 23, 2018

You can check out some of Cena's other advice from this past week below:

Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 17, 2018

We all have an internal voice. Listening to IT instead of the many voices around us can be a path to happiness. Listen to your "heart" everyone else, is often just confusing noise. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 18, 2018