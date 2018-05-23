New WWE PPV Start Time Confirmed, Enzo Amore Revealing His Next Move (Photo), Hidden Gems Promo

- Above is a promo for WWE Network's "Hidden Gems" feature, which highlights classic rare and never-before-seen footage every Thursday.

- As noted, WWE pay-per-views will be moving to a four-hour window, starting with next month's WWE Money In The Bank, while the big four (WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series) will have a five-hour window. It was believed that the new start time would be 6pm ET for the big four and 7pm ET for the others, however PWInsider confirmed that all of the pay-per-views will start at 7pm ET. The big four will likely go past four hours with a Kickoff show likely lasting two hours, while the other shows will be in the 3-4 hour range with a one-hour Kickoff.

- On his Instagram story, Enzo Amore teased revealing his future plans during his appearance in Times Square next Monday night (details are here). Enzo wrote, "I know who I am and where I am going....... (find out NEXT monday)." You can check out the full post below: