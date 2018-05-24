The Young Bucks Reveal When Their Current Contracts Expire

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, will be free agents by the end of the year. The brothers had signed a two-year deal in late 2016 keeping them in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Nick Jackson re-affirmed their contract status on Twitter this morning, as seen below:

Not possible right now we have 6 months left on our current contracts. Never say never but we're very happy with what we're doing. https://t.co/kRpsGZ0DvT — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) May 23, 2018

While the Bucks will be free to sign with WWE by the end of the year, they have recently indicated that they are currently not interested in signing with the world's largest wrestling promotion. During a recent interview with Chris Jericho, Matt said that it would be "kind of dumb" to sign with WWE at this stage of their careers.

"If we left right now [for WWE], it would be kind of dumb of us because they couldn't pay us what we're making right now, not with the schedule we're on too. There's no way," Matt said. "Of course they could [afford the pay]! Do you know what I mean? I just don't think they would!"

Nick told Jericho that while a future WWE run is not something they can answer "because [they] don't know the future," it will always be a lingering question for them and Kenny Omega if they don't ever end up signing with them.

"It's always going to be a question. No matter how big we get, it will always be a question that lingers on in our career, I think, as well as Kenny because the three of us, well, he went to [WWE] developmental for a little bit, but people don't remember that. I don't even know if that counts as a WWE run, but it will always be a question. The way we're going, we could probably quit in five years," Nick said. "At this point, [WWE]'s not a goal. We don't need it. It was [a goal] for sure. For our first eight years, that was the goal."

William Windsor contributed to this article.