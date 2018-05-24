NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 5): Will Ospreay In The Main Event, Flip Gordon Vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Will Ospreay defeating YOH in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Tiger Mask defeated BUSHI

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH

* Flip Gordon defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Will Ospreay defeated YOH

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 4

* Will Ospreay 4

* Taiji Ishimori 4

* ACH 2

* YOH 2

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 2

* BUSHI 0

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 4

* El Desperado 4

* Hiromu Takahashi 2

* Chris Sabin 2

* KUSHIDA 2

* SHO 2

* Marty Scurll 0

* Ryusuke Taguchi 0

The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be on VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:

* Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll

* KUSHIDA vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* SHO vs. El Desperado

* Dragon Lee vs. Hiromu Takahashi