NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 5): Will Ospreay In The Main Event, Flip Gordon Vs. Taiji Ishimori

By Joshua Gagnon | May 24, 2018

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Will Ospreay defeating YOH in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Tiger Mask defeated BUSHI
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH
* Flip Gordon defeated Taiji Ishimori
* Will Ospreay defeated YOH

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 4
* Will Ospreay 4
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* ACH 2
* YOH 2
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 2
* BUSHI 0

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 4
* El Desperado 4
* Hiromu Takahashi 2
* Chris Sabin 2
* KUSHIDA 2
* SHO 2
* Marty Scurll 0
* Ryusuke Taguchi 0

The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be on VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:

* Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll
* KUSHIDA vs. Ryusuke Taguchi
* SHO vs. El Desperado
* Dragon Lee vs. Hiromu Takahashi

