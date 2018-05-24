Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard on his idols, which wrestlers he enjoyed as a kid, and winning the Impact Championship. Here are some of the highlights:

Konnan, Rey Mysterio and Alberto El Patron:

"Those three men are very, very important, especially Konnan. He's always been with me, he is my guide and a friend. Rey Mysterio has also had a major influence on me. He is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, a great person. Before, he was my idol. Now, he is my friend. Alberto is another person I admire and he is someone who believed in me. I am grateful to have support from my idols."

His favorite wrestlers growing up:

"Eddie Guerrero, Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold. Those were my favorites."

Becoming the Impact World Champion:

"I am very, very happy to win the Impact title. Austin Aries is an innovator, he's very strong, and he demonstrates how to act as a champion. Rey Fenix is, to me, the best high-flyer in wrestling. It's an honor to be in the ring with him. It's harder to beat someone like Fenix because he knows me so well. Sometimes, he knows my moves before I even think of them, and I know him very well, so it is very difficult for us to beat one another. ... I am the champion of Impact, PCW Ultra, and Lucha Underground. I'm champion in Chile, I'm champion in Ecuador, and I'm champion in Chicago in AAW. I need to be number one in the world."

Pentagon Jr. also discussed his brother, Fenix. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.