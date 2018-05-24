Former WWE Star On Upcoming Season Of CBS' 'Survivor' (Video)

Impact Wrestling star John Hennigan, a.k.a. Johnny Impact / John Morrison / Johnny Mundo, will be appearing on the new season of CBS' Survivor titled, Survivor: David vs. Goliath. You can check out a preview of the new season in the video above, Hennigan appears at the 1:14 mark as a "Goliath."

"I'm fast as a Corvette and big as a Hummer," Hennigan said. "Millions of wrestling fans know me as Johnny Mundo, the Mayor of Slam Town. I've been champion of every organization that I've worked for. I'm something extraordinary."

Survivor host and showrunner Jeff Probst spoke to Entertainment Weekly and referenced Hennigan when discussing coming up with the idea about the new season.

"I remember a day when this guy Christian came in, and he told us his story which was that he was always a bit of a nerd when he was a kid, and he had to overcome social awkwardness his entire life," Probst said. "He was picked on, and you can see it in how he carries himself, his body language — it's almost like he has to get permission before he speaks.So he was, in many ways, this personification of a David. He had been overcoming obstacles his entire life. And what nobody would ever suspect is that he was now a robotics engineer, and in the right situation that intelligence and that education could be his secret weapon. And then we had a guy that was the polar opposite. This guy that's known as Johnny Mundo [a.k.a. John Morrison], the mayor of Slamtown. He's a professional wrestler, he's gigantic, he's charming, and he's smart. He started with advantage, he had a great family, and he's used all of these skills to slay everybody his entire life.

"So we looked at those two and went, we might be at a point where we could actually commit to this because the big risk is feeling enough confidence in the format and the idea to pit these seemingly lopsided groups against each other. Because if you're wrong, it's a blowout, but if you're right, it could be a fascinating study. The theme that we kept coming back to is: When you are on the island and you don't know what to expect, it doesn't matter whether you were born with your advantage or had to work for it, because everybody knows that every David has a secret weapon and every Goliath certainly has their Achilles heel, and that's what Survivor will bring out. It will bring you to your knees and it will lift you to your highest heights. It's all about context and situation and how you respond."