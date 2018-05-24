Georges St-Pierre On Turning Down Diaz Fight, Conor McGregor On ESPN Deal, Return To Octagon

- Georges St-Pierre made history last year upon returning to the Octagon, winning the middleweight title with a victory over Michael Bisping. St-Pierre joined Randy Couture, BJ Penn and Conor McGregor as the only fighters to secure UFC gold in multiple weight classes.

However, GSP quickly vacated the title - like he did the welterweight belt - shortly after the win. We've yet to see him fight since, but rumors of a return vs. Nate Diaz gained plenty of steam when UFC president Dana White brought up the fight.

St-Pierre, though, is not planning on signing any contract to meet Diaz, as he told Joe Rogan on his podcast recently.

"I considered it," GSP admitted. "However, I analyze it, talk with Firas (Zahabi, his trainer) and everybody. We're all on the same page. It's not worth it."

The Canadian cited the criticism he likely would receive for taking the fight, saying "if I beat Nate Diaz, most people will say, 'Oh, he's a bully.' If it's back-and-forth, they say, 'Ahh, he sucks.' And if I get beat, it's the end of the world (in their eyes)."

So, while he is unlikely to be returning vs. Diaz, GSP didn't close the door on a future fight. He claims to want to "achieve something that is unique, rare." That might entail a move down to lightweight to attempt at becoming the first-ever UFC three-division champion.

- Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has been relatively quiet since he made headlines by storming the Barclays Center earlier this year. But with the UFC signing a deal with ESPN and rumors of a potential announcement regarding lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov coming to light, "Notorious" made a pair of interesting posts on Twitter recently.