Demolition On How Much It Would Take To Induct Them Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Ax and Smash of Demolition appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney to talk about if they wanted to be in the WWE Hall of Fame and how much it would take for them to go to the induction. Smash started off saying that with so many teams out there, he's not sure if they will even get a shot.

"Who knows? We may never ever [get in], because there are so many tag teams out there."

He continued with the hypothetical that if they were inducted, he wouldn't mind getting a tidy sum of $100,000 to make the trip.

"If they asked us, what would we really do now?" Smash questioned. "It's been 20 years since we've been around the business and the guys make supposedly $5,000-$6,000 when they go to the [WWE] Hall of Fame? You know it would take probably $100,000, at least, to bring us in for the Hall of Fame. I thought 'What a good number' because I'd give ten thousand to [my Mother-in-Law's] church, and I'd take another $10,000 of that $100,000 and give it to my son, he's a Deputy in the Sheriff's Department in the K-9 unit, and I'm thinking of all these charities I'd give to."

The former Tag Team Champions were then asked about doing it just for the fans who have voiced loudly that Demolition should be in the Hall of Fame. Ax said he appreciated the fans for being loyal, but ultimately it's out of their control.

"A lot of people come up and say the same thing and we appreciate their loyalty and being fans of ours," Ax said. "Just remembering that we were in the business and remembering things that made an imprint on their life. It would be a nice footnote. We have no control over it. If we get in it, great. If we don't get in, we're not going to lose sleep over it. So, that's where we stand."

You can hear Demolition's full comments in the video above.

