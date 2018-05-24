Title Match And More Set For WWE NXT, Cathy Kelley Games (Video), WWE Releases Memorial Day Tribute

- Cathy Kelley plays Florence with Xavier Woods in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature Shayna Baszler defending the title against Dakota Kai plus an in-ring segment with NXT Champion Aleister Black as he addresses the crowd. NXT will also begin airing "Who Is Bianca Belair?" vignettes next week.

- WWE has released the Memorial Day video that will likely air on Monday's RAW episode. You can watch the tribute below: