Title Match And More Set For WWE NXT, Cathy Kelley Games (Video), WWE Releases Memorial Day Tribute

- Cathy Kelley plays Florence with Xavier Woods in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
- Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature Shayna Baszler defending the title against Dakota Kai plus an in-ring segment with NXT Champion Aleister Black as he addresses the crowd. NXT will also begin airing "Who Is Bianca Belair?" vignettes next week.
- WWE has released the Memorial Day video that will likely air on Monday's RAW episode. You can watch the tribute below:
In recognition of #MemorialDay, WWE and its Superstars thank and remember the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. https://t.co/Sp9FDSstHB— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2018