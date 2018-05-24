Another Media Outlet Says John Cena And Nikki Bella Are Together, Kenny Omega Bickers With WWE Star

- As noted, People ran a story this week stating that a source told them that John Cena and Nikki Bella are "basically back together" after publicly announcing their breakup in April. Nikki seemed to refute the report on Twitter, writing, "The lies... damn can make a girl want to hide... these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these 'sources.'"

For what it's worth, E! - which airs Total Bellas and Total Divas - ran the story in the video above stating their "source says the two stars are back together" and "that it certainly appears that John's media blitz to get Nicole back worked." They added that Nikki kept her engagement ring after the split because John wouldn't take it back so that it could "be a reminder of their love."

- Good friends Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods had a playful exchange on Twitter this week regarding who was the better player at Street Fighter, as seen below:

If we talking @StreetFighter I'd wash them both with the same life bar without losing a round. (Possibly also with one hand tied behind my back.) — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 23, 2018

They should throw you guys in a house ELeague challengers style. I'd find that highly entertaining. — Jeremy Le (@fireproofhazard) May 23, 2018

Being forced to live in a house with @KennyOmegamanX? I wouldn't wish such a horrible situation on my worst enemy. He prolly drinks from the carton, smacks loudly when he eats, & talks to much during movies. https://t.co/NuhbL2NIkf — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 23, 2018