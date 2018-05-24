WrestlingInc.com

Another Media Outlet Says John Cena And Nikki Bella Are Together, Kenny Omega Bickers With WWE Star

By Raj Giri | May 24, 2018

- As noted, People ran a story this week stating that a source told them that John Cena and Nikki Bella are "basically back together" after publicly announcing their breakup in April. Nikki seemed to refute the report on Twitter, writing, "The lies... damn can make a girl want to hide... these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these 'sources.'"

For what it's worth, E! - which airs Total Bellas and Total Divas - ran the story in the video above stating their "source says the two stars are back together" and "that it certainly appears that John's media blitz to get Nicole back worked." They added that Nikki kept her engagement ring after the split because John wouldn't take it back so that it could "be a reminder of their love."

- Today WWEShop.com has markdowns on select championship titles, memorabilia and sweatshirts. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

Kenny Omega Hesitant About Signing With WWE Because Of How The New Day Is Used
See Also
Kenny Omega Hesitant About Signing With WWE Because Of How The New Day Is Used

- Good friends Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods had a playful exchange on Twitter this week regarding who was the better player at Street Fighter, as seen below:






Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop TODAY ONLY! Save on Championship Titles & Memorabilia

Most Popular

Back To Top