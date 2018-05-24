WWE Alters Plans For 'NXT Takeover: Chicago' Match Due To 'Money In The Bank' Stipulation

As seen on last night's episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had a segment where Gargano challenged Ciampa to a fight. The segment ended with Ciampa in the ring and Gargano charging at him, only to be knocked off onto Candice LeRae, who was knocked to the ramp.

Gargano and Ciampa are slated to square off at NXT Takeover: Chicago II in a street fight. It was reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea for the match at one point was for it to be a last man standing match, but it was changed because the AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match at WWE Money In The Bank the following night will have that stipulation.

NXT Takeover: Chicago II takes place on Saturday, June 16th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

