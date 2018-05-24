Title Match Confirmed For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II'

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

Lorcan and Burch vs. The Undisputed Era is the only Takeover match confirmed as of this writing but we know that NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is set to defend against Nikki Cross while Lars Sullivan is set to face NXT Champion Aleister Black. There will also be a Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Other rumored matches include The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

NXT Takeover: Chicago II takes place on Saturday, June 16th from the Allstate Arena during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. Stay tuned for official updates on the card.