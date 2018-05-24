WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey To Make WWE Japan Debut, WWE Star In New Netflix Doc (Video), John Cena And Nikki Bella

By Marc Middleton | May 24, 2018

- Above is a preview for Sunday's Total Bellas episode with Lauren & JJ Garcia interrupting the toast at John Cena & Nikki Bella's engagement party.

- Ronda Rousey is set to make her WWE debut in Japan on Friday, August 31st with a big show at the Edison Arena in Osaka. Others advertised include RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and Braun Strowman.

- Zack Ryder is featured in the new "Making Fun" Netflix documentary on Funko. You can see the RAW Superstar in the trailer below:



Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.

