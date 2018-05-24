WrestlingInc.com

Young Bucks Looking Jacked (Photo), ROH Honor United Videos, ROH TV Taping, More

By Joshua Gagnon | May 24, 2018

- Above, The Briscoes hype their upcoming ROH Tag Title Match against Cody and Adam Page at Honor United. Below, Jay Lethal, The Kingdom, and Dalton Castle also talk about their respective matches when ROH invades the UK, beginning tonight. You can check out the cards by clicking here.

- ROH heads back to the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 2 for NYC Excellence, here's the card so far.

* Dalton Castle vs. Ultimo Guerrero (ROH World Championship Match)
* Cody vs. Titan
* Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger

- ROH also announced a TV taping in Philadelphia, PA on August 25, for full details please click here.

Young Bucks On Friendship With Kazuchika Okada, Why ROH Run Failed, Almost Quitting Wrestling
- The Young Bucks previously announced they would be moving out of the Junior Heavyweight Tag Team division in NJPW and make a run as Heavyweights. In the photo below, you can see the duo are taking this move seriously and also show off their latest merchandise.

Coming soon to @youngbucksmerch!

A post shared by Matt Jackson (@mattjacksonyb) on

