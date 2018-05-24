Possible RAW Match For WWE Money In The Bank, Pete Dunne On The WWE Universal Title, Sasha Banks

- Sasha Banks returns to UpUpDownDown for this new video with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze.

- It's believed Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley will be added to the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The feud is set to continue on Monday's RAW as WWE posted the following teaser:

What payback does Bobby Lashley have in store for Sami Zayn? Last week, Sami Zayn introduced the WWE Universe to Bobby Lashley's "sisters" in an effort to sully the reputation of the returning Superstar, and even though Lashley at first seemed to take the mockery in stride — the siblings were three men in disguise, after all — the powerhouse pummeled the imposters after Zayn's continued mockery, while Zayn scurried away to the relative safety of the entrance ramp. Lashley is as good-natured as they come, but Zayn might have gone too far by mocking his family. Might we see Lashley retaliate against the conniving co-founder of The "Yep!" Movement? Don't miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne tweeted the following graphic on title reigns today and commented on the WWE Universal Title, currently held by Brock Lesnar: