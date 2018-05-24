Possible Dates For WWE's Mae Young Classic, Backstage Note On WWE Signing A Former MYC Competitor

WWE is set to hold The Mae Young Classic on Tuesday, August 7th and Wednesday, August 8th at Full Sail University, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on when the event would air. These dates have not been officially announced but the crew was told to keep those dates open for the tapings.

Regarding WWE signing women's wrestler Toni Storm from New Zealand, her new deal is a WWE UK contract and not one for WWE NXT. The same goes for just about all of the talents that have recently signed UK deals. No word yet on if Storm will be working The Mae Young Classic or making any NXT appearances but she is advertised for the WWE UK Title tournament events on June 18th and June 19th in London. Storm worked last year's tournament and lost to winner Kairi Sane in the semi-finals.

