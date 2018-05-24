The Rock's New Sneakers Revealed (Photo), Braun Strowman Vs. Finn Balor Alternate Angles, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this bonus footage from Braun Strowman's main event win over Finn Balor on this week's RAW.
- WWE stock was up 2.82% today, closing at $58.78 per share. Today's high was $59.37 and the low was $57.27.
- Below is a sneak peek at The Rock's new Project Rock 1 sneakers from Under Armour, which will be available on Monday:
A lil' taste of my new @UnderArmour PROJECT ROCK 1's.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 24, 2018
Been training in these and improving their quality for over a year.
Drops this MONDAY.
Chase you're greatness https://t.co/FUrm0fEoKN
A shoe designed for you to give it all on the last rep. @TheRock brought the power. We brought the comfort. Build the belief in the UA Project Rock One on 5/28. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/iKIth71J0y— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) May 23, 2018