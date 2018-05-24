The Rock's New Sneakers Revealed (Photo), Braun Strowman Vs. Finn Balor Alternate Angles, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this bonus footage from Braun Strowman's main event win over Finn Balor on this week's RAW.

See Also Braun Strowman On Vince McMahon Being Hands On With His Character, Being A Babyface

- WWE stock was up 2.82% today, closing at $58.78 per share. Today's high was $59.37 and the low was $57.27.

- Below is a sneak peek at The Rock's new Project Rock 1 sneakers from Under Armour, which will be available on Monday:

A lil' taste of my new @UnderArmour PROJECT ROCK 1's.

Been training in these and improving their quality for over a year.

Drops this MONDAY.

Chase you're greatness https://t.co/FUrm0fEoKN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 24, 2018