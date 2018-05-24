WrestlingInc.com

The Rock's New Sneakers Revealed (Photo), Braun Strowman Vs. Finn Balor Alternate Angles, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | May 24, 2018

- WWE posted this bonus footage from Braun Strowman's main event win over Finn Balor on this week's RAW.

- WWE stock was up 2.82% today, closing at $58.78 per share. Today's high was $59.37 and the low was $57.27.

- Below is a sneak peek at The Rock's new Project Rock 1 sneakers from Under Armour, which will be available on Monday:



