Kenny Omega And Jim Cornette Spar On Twitter, Naito Talks Chris Jericho's Latest Promo, GFW - FITE

- Above, a few days ago IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetusya Naito spoke after Chris Jericho cut a profanity-laced promo towards his upcoming Dominion opponent. Naito said he understood promoting Dominion, but the focus should be on the junior heavyweights that are sacrificing out in the ring for the Best of the Super Jr. tournament. He continued that he was glad Jericho showed interest in the Intercontinental Championship and found it interesting that Jericho has returned, not to get revenge on Kenny Omega (who he lost to at Wrestle Kingdom) or for Okada's title, but for him.

- Today it was announced Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling will be partnering up with FITE, a combat sports streaming service. Below is part of the announcement, which notes new programming will be announced over the summer.

"In the relationship, GFE will be developing and acquiring wrestling events and ancillary wrestling programming for the FITE digital television platform. Additionally, GFE is working with Flipps Media Inc, (FITE's parent company) to develop non-combat sports programming for a to-be-determined digital platform using the 'best in class' streaming technology developed by Flipps. 'FITE has a long standing relationship with Jeff Jarrett dating back to the first ever live PPV event on the digital platform, NJPW WrestleKingdom 9,' said Michael Weber, FITE COO. 'Currently we are working with Jeff on some very exciting programming for FITE that we will be announcing over the summer that help us to continue to be the number one digital platform for combat sports.'"

- On Twitter, Jim Cornette popped off about Kota Ibushi after he retweeted a gif of Ibushi. Cornette wrote, "Another piece of s--- playing wrestler that hangs around with noted disgrace to our business," and tagged Kenny Omega. Omega responded shortly after, "Jim, I warned you about this. I said you could use my name to continue making your living as long as you refrain from polluting my TL. Don't force my hand."

So apparently this is the "great" Kota Ibushi that some people rave about, another piece of s--t playing wrestler that hangs around with noted disgrace to our business @KennyOmegamanX . Birds of a feather s--t the same, apparently. Someone please tell him I said f--k You. https://t.co/txpdFpKfsD — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) May 23, 2018