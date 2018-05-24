Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: X Division Championship Match, Moose Vs. Kongo Kong

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- We start with DJZ talking about his injury from last year and see clips of last week when DJZ and Andrew Everett won the tag titles. More clips are shown from last week between Tessa Blanchard / Madison Rayne, Sami Callihan / Eddie Edward, and Kongo Kong / Moose.

- Don Callis returns to commentary after being away due to Callihan's attack a few weeks back.

oVe (with Sami Callihan) vs. Drago and Aerostar

We're barely a minute into the match and Aerostar / Drago take to the skies and wipe out oVe. Finally Jake and Drago get us started, Dave quickly in and stretches out Drago. Drago sent out to the floor, Callihan with a cheap shot, sends him back in, cover, two. Drago with a couple superkicks, Aerostar hits a hurricanrana off the second rope. Dave able to fight off both opponents, brings in Jake who lands a flurry of kicks. We're suddenly looking outside and Eddie Edwards shows up with a kendo stick in hand. His wife, Alisha Edwards chases after him yelling, "It's ovah!" Edwards shows up in the ring, whacks Jake and Dave for the DQ finish. He then smacks Callihan and chokes him with kendo stick.

Winners: oVe via DQ

Referees trying to stop him, more security comes out and it takes six guys to pull him away. Edwards has completely snapped as Alisha keeps yelling at him that it's over. Callihan is a drooling mess in the middle of the ring and Edwards swings away on all of the security guards, yelling all along the way.

- Alisha is still yelling at Edwards backstage, he tries to justify his actions and she says he's acting just like him. Edwards says he wants him no ropes, no ref, in the...woods? It's not over yet.

- In studio, Callis and Mathews are discussing how brutal this feud has gotten. Callis says it reminds him of Tommer Dreamer vs. Raven. They preview tonight's X Division Championship match: Matt Sydal (c) vs. Fantasma. Also tonight's main event, Kongo Kong and Moose.

Cult of Lee vs. LAX

Action out on the floor, Lee and Konley put down LAX early, but LAX begins to fight back with plenty of chops and forearms. Finally things get into the ring with plenty of back and forth action before heading to a break. As we return, Lee is choking out Ortiz over the top rope as the referee is distracted. Ortiz dispatches Lee and nearly gets to Santana, but Konley stops that and pops Santana down to the floor. Lee with a big punt on Ortiz from the apron. Konley drops Ortiz, goes for a pin, two-count.

Commentary noting LAX has won a match since Redemption. Santana with the hot tag, takes down Konley, kicks out the leg of Lee, DDT on Konley, and a boot to Lee's mug. Assisted death valley driver, cover, and Lee just breaks it up. LAX double chops Lee out of the ring. LAX look to have this, but Lee trips up Ortiz, Konley rolls up Santana (gets a handful of tights) and the victory. Santana is not happy about this.

Winners: Cult of Lee via Pinfall

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks with Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong about tonight's match against Moose. Jacobs says he didn't appreciate the accusations about Kongo being the one that's taking people out backstage without any proof. Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. Tonight, he wants Kongo to destroy Moose, because he's a princess and he always get what he wants.

- Backstage, KM talks to Fallah Bahh about following the "KM Way." They notice Grado hanging with Katarina, "If a fat ass like Grado can get a woman like that!" KM tells Bahh to give her his best line, "Bahh!" KM then wonders how Katarina got with Grade and she responds, "I'm a bit of a chubby chaser," Grado gives her a look and she backtracks a little bit as the duo head off.

- GWN moment of the week involves Bully Ray, Jeff Hardy, and Brooke Hogan. Bully and Jeff exchange respect for each other and hype their upcoming match. Hulk Hogan heads out with some crutches to talk about the match.