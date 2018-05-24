WrestlingInc.com

Tommaso Ciampa And Johnny Gargano Feud Continues, Most Liked WWE IG Photos, WWE 2K18 Finishing Moves

By Joshua Gagnon | May 24, 2018

- Above are surprising finishers in WWE 2K18, including Braun Strowman reversing Kalisto's salida del sol into his running power slam.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 most liked WWE Instagram photos. The top five were: Jeff Hardy with the US Title (583,632 likes), Roman Reigns with the Intercontinental Championship (591,722 likes), Braun Strowman and Nicholas (597,086 likes), Daniel Bryan (625,237 likes), and at number one, Rey Mysterio (707,650 likes).


Johnny Gargano Talks People Being Concerned About His Character On The WWE Main Roster, Daniel Bryan
- On last night's NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa nearly got into another brawl, but as Gargano jumped up on the apron, Ciampa shoved him back and Gargano ended up falling back on Candice LeRae, knocking her out on the ramp. At the beginning of the segment, Gargano was teasing walking away from wrestling, but after this happened he wrote on Twitter, "I'm not going anywhere. You have no idea what you've created." Ciampa also wrote, "At least you don't have to buy a new neck brace. I imagine you both wear the same size. Glass half full."





