Tommaso Ciampa And Johnny Gargano Feud Continues, Most Liked WWE IG Photos, WWE 2K18 Finishing Moves

- Above are surprising finishers in WWE 2K18, including Braun Strowman reversing Kalisto's salida del sol into his running power slam.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 most liked WWE Instagram photos. The top five were: Jeff Hardy with the US Title (583,632 likes), Roman Reigns with the Intercontinental Championship (591,722 likes), Braun Strowman and Nicholas (597,086 likes), Daniel Bryan (625,237 likes), and at number one, Rey Mysterio (707,650 likes).

These are the 50 @Instagram photos YOU simply can't get enough of! https://t.co/s6fhKsa5o4 — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2018

- On last night's NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa nearly got into another brawl, but as Gargano jumped up on the apron, Ciampa shoved him back and Gargano ended up falling back on Candice LeRae, knocking her out on the ramp. At the beginning of the segment, Gargano was teasing walking away from wrestling, but after this happened he wrote on Twitter, "I'm not going anywhere. You have no idea what you've created." Ciampa also wrote, "At least you don't have to buy a new neck brace. I imagine you both wear the same size. Glass half full."

I've been silent on social media for awhile.. that's because after 14 years of doing this, I was told by doctors to rethink my future.. so I listened and I did.



After what happened last night my future is clear..



I'm not going anywhere. You have no idea what you've created. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 24, 2018

Facts:



Johnny, against his wife's will, challenged me to a fight.



I, being a man of integrity, stood up for myself.



Johnny physically attacked me.



I defended myself.



The lesson? Don't F with Ciampa. And if you do, then leave the chick at home.pic.twitter.com/XEVaCqKFaR — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) May 24, 2018