Young Bucks On If They Thought They'd Sell Out 'All In,' Cody Rhodes Talks Putting Together A Card

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks spoke with ESPN on their recent sell out of the September 1 All In event in Chicago. Here are some of the highlights:

If they would do a second show:

Nick Jackson: "Well, you never know, though, if it's just a crazy success. And you know what? I think it's already a success, knowing that we're doing it. And a lot of people thought that it was impossible for anyone to run an arena, and you know what? We're doing it, self-promoted, all by us and the buzz that we got for it. ... It's been huge. And I think that alone is a huge accomplishment."

If they thought they would sell 10,000 tickets:

Matt Jackson: "I knew we would do good, and I always thought we would do 10 [thousand], but I thought we would have to get walk-ups. I thought we would get five or six [thousand] in the first couple days, and then maybe after a week it would get a couple more hundred. Then I thought there would be a giant walk-up, and then hopefully we'd get to 10 [thousand]."

Trying to put together a card for the show:

Cody Rhodes: "I've got about four cards. It's one of the more arduous elements of this. Matt and Nick and I agreed that nothing happens unless there's a thumbs-up from all three."

Matt Jackson: "This card's changed, what, like a half a dozen times? Maybe more than that? A dozen times already? None of them are written in permanent marker. Or a pen. It's all been pencil."

See Also Cody Reveals That He Used To Be Really Jealous Of Former WWE Star, Talks What He Learned In WWE

Cody assuring Nick and Matt that he was a solid partner and wasn't looking to just springboard back to WWE:

Cody Rhodes: "The Bucks had the idea of doing [All In], and I think I came in with a little bit of motivation. I let them know right away that I'm not going anywhere. I'm not looking for this to be my springboard back to WWE. I love WWE, but I want to try this. I think they needed to hear that -- they needed a real partner."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.