CM Punk's Lawyers Said To Be Ready For Jury Trial In Case With WWE Doctor, Update On What's Next

As noted earlier in the week, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, the libel & slander trial between WWE's Dr. Chris Amann and CM Punk & Colt Cabana was delayed on Monday as both sides were discussing a possible settlement. The case had been scheduled on the docket for Tuesday but additional delays were said to be possible. The only other recent activity in the case was Cabana submitting 6 pieces of evidence last week, presumably audio snippets from the episode of his "Art of Wrestling" podcast that Punk appeared on in 2014 after his WWE release. Amann has been seeking $1 million in damages for the comments Punk made about him during that podcast.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Punk's attorneys have been very strong in wanting the case to go to trial, even though he is the most at-risk for a jury verdict. A loss for Amann would force them to pay legal fees but a loss for Punk would be worse for him. A win for Punk would be a big moral victory for him and at least some vindication but The Observer notes that a win for Punk really will not matter to WWE.

One source close to the case noted that "the defense (Punk's team) has worked long and hard on building a case for trial. Anything is possible but the defense is ready and prepared for a jury trial."

Amann's lawyers were delaying things as of the middle of this week but it's believed that jury selection will begin soon.

In regards to Amann losing the case and being forced to pay the legal fees, that might not even be an issue for him as it's believed that WWE is paying for everything. Punk accused Vince McMahon of "bankrolling" the lawsuit against him while doing media for his UFC debut in 2016.

"No, he's currently bankrolling a lawsuit against me, so I don't think he's going to be reaching out," Punk told AXS TV when asked if Vince or anyone from WWE had reached out with support ahead of his MMA debut.

Amann remains employed by WWE. Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE in 2014 but his second MMA fight is scheduled for June 9th at UFC 225 in Chicago as he faces Mike Jackson, who also has a MMA record of 0 wins and 1 loss.