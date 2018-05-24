ROH Honor United: Edinburgh (5/24): Briscoes Defend Against Cody Rhodes And Adam Page

Earlier today, ROH kicked off their Honor United tour in the UK, starting off tonight in Edinburgh. In the main event, The Briscoes retained the World Tag Team Titles against Cody and Adam Page. Below are the full results:

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Cody and Adam Page (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Silas Young (c) defeated Joe Hendry (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) defeated Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA defeated Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* Shane Taylor defeated Scorpio Sky

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kenny King

* Kelly Klein and Chardonnay defeated Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood

* The Young Bucks defeated Nick Aldis and Mark Haskins

* The Boys defeated Delirious and Toru Yano

On Saturday, ROH will be in London, below is the full card:

* Dalton Castle vs. EVIL (ROH World Championship)

* The Kingdom vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Bullet Club (Young Bucks and Adam Page) (ROH World Six-Man Championship Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez vs. SANADA (Four Corner Survival Non-Title Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

* Shane Taylor vs. Toru Yano

* Cody vs. Kenny King

* Kelly Klein vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Mark Haskins vs. Jay Briscoe