WrestlingInc.com

Impact Star Returns On Tonight's Show, Brian Cage Match Set For 'Under Pressure,' Allie Vs. Su Yung

By Joshua Gagnon | May 24, 2018

- As noted, Allie will be defending her Impact Knockouts Championship against Su Yung next week at Impact: Under Pressure. That match is now a Last Rites Match (Coffin Match). In the video above, it looks like Allie has become possessed by some dark power as she dressed up like Rosemary.

- Tonight, Dezmond Xavier defeated Petey Williams to get a match against Brian Cage at next week's show. The winner of that match will become the new number one contender for Matt Sydal's X Division Championship. Below is the updated card:

* Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Austin Aries (Impact World Championship)
* Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Last Rites Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship)
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne
* Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier (X Division Number One Contender Match)


Impact Wrestling Results (5/24): X Division Championship Match, Moose Vs. Kongo Kong, Austin Aries
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (5/24): X Division Championship Match, Moose Vs. Kongo Kong, Austin Aries

- Eddie Kingston (referred to as "The King" in previous weeks) returned to Impact tonight in a segment with LAX members, Santana and Ortiz. For weeks, Konnan has been missing and Kingston was able to let the duo know that he's fine and is with Homicide. Kingston's previous run with Impact ended last October.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop TODAY ONLY! Save on Championship Titles & Memorabilia

Most Popular

Back To Top