Mustafa Ali On WWE Giving Him The Freedom To Express Himself, Erasing Barriers

Mustafa Ali spoke with Al Jazeera on erasing barriers and getting support from WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

His vision:

"My vision is a lot bigger than being the first wrestler of a background to do something. Someone with my name and my appearance comes with preconceived ideas attached. My mission is to erase as many preconceived ideas, barriers and stereotypes as I can."

Comment he remembers from a fan:

"I remember one kid ... he said to me it's always cool to see someone you consider a role model doing something big and chasing their dreams, but it's even cooler when that person looks like you. When he said that, I really realized it's true. It's a little easier to relate to someone when you feel 'Hey that's me. That's how I look and it's someone with the same concerns I have growing up.'"

WWE supporting Ali to be himself:

"I can't tell you the amount of support I'm getting from WWE. They're allowing me to express myself freely, they're promoting me, and they're letting me be me. A lot [of] people feel because of what society has labelled them, they feel that is what defines them. My message is that nobody defines you but you."

Ali also discussed getting his work ethic from his Dad. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.