WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa (5/24): The Undisputed Era, Three Women's Matches, War Raiders

Thanks to Tara's Friend Angelina for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Lio Rush. Rush interacts well with the crowd, he left riding the shoulders of Babatunde Aiyegbusi. This duo could be interesting on the main roster

* Lacey Evans defeated Kacy Catanzaro. All three of the women's division matches were intense tonight and this was a good start to their night. Lacey and Kacy are tough

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

* Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah. Tough women's match, I've always thought Aliyah is a bit sloppy but over these past few months I'd say she is improving

* The War Raiders defeated TM61. TM61 are good with their heel antics, The War Raiders are really impressive big men

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mars Wang

* Kona Reeves and Marcel Barthel came to the ring for a promo but the segment ended with Lars Sullivan destroying both of them for a pop. Fans love the carnage that Lars brings

* Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair. Hard fought win for Kai and Belair was awesome as usual. Good end to the night for the women's division, it's always a good time when you get three women's matches on the same card but even better when they're all top notch bouts

* Heavy Machinery defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly by DQ, The Undisputed Era retained their titles. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole was a highlight at ringside. Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic were really over in this match, they looked like a main event tag team and the crowd gave them props for it