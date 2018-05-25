NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Dragon Lee defeating Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:
* Marty Scurll defeated Chris Sabin
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated KUSHIDA
* SHO defeated El Desperado
* Dragon Lee defeated Hiromu Takahashi
Block A Standings
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 4
* Will Ospreay 4
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* ACH 2
* YOH 2
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 2
* BUSHI 0
Block B Standings
* Dragon Lee 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Hiromu Takahashi 2
* Chris Sabin 2
* KUSHIDA 2
* Marty Scurll 2
* Ryusuke Taguchi 2
The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:
* Tiger Mask vs. Flip Gordon
* ACH vs. YOH
* Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Wills Ospreay vs. BUSHI