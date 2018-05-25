NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Dragon Lee defeating Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Marty Scurll defeated Chris Sabin

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated KUSHIDA

* SHO defeated El Desperado

* Dragon Lee defeated Hiromu Takahashi

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 4

* Will Ospreay 4

* Taiji Ishimori 4

* ACH 2

* YOH 2

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 2

* BUSHI 0

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 6

* SHO 4

* El Desperado 4

* Hiromu Takahashi 2

* Chris Sabin 2

* KUSHIDA 2

* Marty Scurll 2

* Ryusuke Taguchi 2

The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:

* Tiger Mask vs. Flip Gordon

* ACH vs. YOH

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Wills Ospreay vs. BUSHI