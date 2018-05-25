WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Roman Reigns Today?, Heath Slater Pitches (Photos), Monday's Second Chance MITB Gauntlet

By Marc Middleton | May 25, 2018

- This WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at the Second Chance Gauntlet Match that will take place on Monday's RAW with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. The winner will get the final spot in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th pay-per-view.

- Roman Reigns turns 33 years old today while Bo Dallas turns 28 and Alberto El Patron turns 41.

- Heath Slater threw out the first pitch at last night's Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game in Charlotte, NC. WWE referee Charles Robinson was also in attendance. Below are photos from the appearance:






