Dana White Meeting With Conor McGregor, FOX Sports Statement On UFC, Fight Night Liverpool Video

- We will be presented with a special Sunday offering of UFC action this weekend, as UFC Fight Night 130 takes place from Liverpool, England. In the main event on FOX Sports 1, former welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson takes on hometown hero Darren Till.

Recently, Thompson, Till and others took part in an open workout for the fans in Liverpool. Check out highlights, along with interviews of the fighters, in the video above.

- UFC president Dana White will be on hand this Sunday for the Octagon's debut in Liverpool, as he event also presents White with a chance to catch up with former champion Conor McGregor. White stated during a recent interview that he'll talk with McGregor face-to-face.

"Obviously he has to deal with that in June," White said earlier this week on ESPN. "I'm flying to Liverpool this weekend for a fight there, and he and I are going to meet in Liverpool."

White had some stern words for McGregor after his incident in New Jersey earlier this year that led to charges being filed on "Notorious." While White would like to figure out when the star could return, he did say that a June hearing in the U.S. remains a priority before any of that can happen.

"We're going to sit down and talk about his future and what's next," White said. "But obviously I have nothing to do with the legal issues. He has to figure that out on his own."

- With the UFC headed to ESPN in 2019, how will current broadcast partner FOX Sports handle the MMA promotion? MMAjunkie received a statement from the network, which will air UFC Fight Night 130 this Sunday from Liverpool, England live on FOX Sports 1.

"FOX Sports has enjoyed an amazing partnership with the UFC over the last seven years," the statement read. "As FOX Sports was planning the launch of FS1, Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta were the first partners to believe in the idea and vision of the new network. We look forward to finishing out 2018 with more exciting live events and wish the UFC continued success in the years to come."

The UFC reached a multi-year deal with billions to air 42 events next year on the family of ESPN networks. The deal begins in January.