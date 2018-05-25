Big Names Announced To Appear At WWE UK Title Tournament, New Tag Team Match, WWE Network Airing

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H have been announced to appear at the WWE UK Title Tournament event on June 18th in London at Royal Albert Hall.

Night one of the event, on June 18th, will feature the tournament to crown a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. That night will also feature Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. The Undisputed Era - NXT North American Champion Adam Cole along with NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly. Night two, on June 19th, will feature a NXT North American Title match, a NXT Tag Team Title match, a NXT Women's Title match and a tag team match with EC3 & The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet & NXT Champion Aleister Black.

As noted, the first round matches for the tournament have been announced to begin at the UK Download festival in on June 8th, June 9th and June 10th. The Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher match will air on an upcoming NXT episode. Brackets will be revealed next Wednesday but the following matches have been announced - Gulak vs. Gallagher, Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners, Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake, Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff, Ligero vs. Travis Banks, Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan, Tucker vs. Joe Coffey, Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone.

A new graphic for the event indicates that the special will air on the WWE Network at a later date in June but not live.

