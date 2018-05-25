Sheamus & Daniel Bryan Train (Video), Fans On WWE Brothers, Bayley & Jinder Mahal Meet Soccer Stars

- Sheamus trains with Daniel Bryan in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The video was filmed in Budapest, Hungary on the recent WWE European tour.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite set of brothers in the company - The Usos (twin brothers), Sunil Singh & Samir Singh (Singh Brothers), SmackDown Tag Team Champions Harper & Rowan (Bludgeon Brothers) or Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Good Brothers). As of this writing, 54% voted for The Usos while 26% voted for Gallows & Anderson, 15% voted for The Bludgeon Brothers and 5% voted for Sunil & Samir.

- The Juventus FC soccer team in Turin, Italy posted this video of Bayley and Jinder Mahal meeting Douglas Costa ad Paulo Dybala while on the recent WWE European tour: