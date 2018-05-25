Carmella On Being Heel & Her Character, Special Moment For WWE UK Star, WWE Looks At Dream Rivalries

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 4 rivalries we wish happened - current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Batista, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair vs. John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker vs. 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently spoke with Telegram.com and said she loves being a heel.

"It's so much more fun," Carmella said. "I love it. I love to be talky and tell everyone how good I am. I can kind of relate to that just a little bit. In everyday life it's not something I would normally do, but there's a little bit of the real Carmella inside of Carmella."

Carmella also described her character as being very full of herself. She said, "Carmella is the moon-walking, trash-talking Princess of Staten Island. She's not afraid to speak what's on her mind. She's very, very full of herself."

- WWE UK Superstar Sam Gradwell had a special moment at the recent WWE live event in Sheffield, England as his grandparents were in attendance, 15 years after they brought him to the same arena as a fan. Gradwell teamed with Joseph Conners and James Drake for a loss to Tyler Bate, Wolfgang and Mark Andrews at last week's show. WWE posted this video of the Gradwells at the Fly DSA Arena: