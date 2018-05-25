WWE Reaching Out To Talents For The Mae Young Classic, Video Of WWE Stars On Tour, WWE - Hire Heroes

- WWE posted this video with footage of Superstars on the recent WWE tour of Europe.

- WWE has started contacting talents for The Mae Young Classic, according to PWInsider. WWE has reached out to talents who worked last year's tournament and some who have received tryouts in the past. No word yet on who they will be signing for the tournament but we will keep you updated. As noted earlier this week, the MYC tapings are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 7th and Wednesday, August 8th at Full Sail University.

- WWE will be donating 10% of Memorial Day WWE Shop sales to the Hire Heroes USA charity, which has been a WWE partner for a while now. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. WWE tweeted the following on the promotion for Monday: