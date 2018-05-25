Candice LeRae Not Happy With WWE NXT Takeover Match (Video), WWE Stars Remember Owen Hart, WWE Stock

- Above is new video to set up the Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" next month during Money In the Bank weekend. The video shows Gargano picking up the contract for the match but wife Candice LeRae isn't happy about the stipulation. Candice says she's "done with this" before walking out.

- WWE stock was down 1.19% today, closing at $58.08 per share. Today's high was $59.23 and the low was $57.54.

- Wednesday marked 19 years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart passed away at the age of 34 following a tragic accident during his ring entrance at the WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view in Kansas City. Below are Twitter comments on Owen from brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, niece Natalya, and WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, who were on commentary at the pay-per-view that night:

I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 24, 2018

LONG LIVE OWEN HART ???? pic.twitter.com/3vWmSSLoNd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2018

Nobody was thinking about themselves or how hard it was to say something...all thought were on Owen and his family. https://t.co/BFInUagmlK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 23, 2018

't's been 19 years since the tragic accident that took #OwenHart from us. Can't imagine how hard it was for @JRsBBQ & @JerryLawler to have to deliver those chilling words that their friend had passed. #RIPOwen #KingOfHarts pic.twitter.com/qlf4UmWWiZ — Heroes & Legends (@HLProWrestling) May 23, 2018

Owen Hart's death still haunts me.



I share my personal memories of Owen on the new, The Jim Ross Report podcast from #WestwoodOne.



Give it a listen. https://t.co/HRZpg8ZLUJ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 24, 2018