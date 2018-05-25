WrestlingInc.com

Candice LeRae Not Happy With WWE NXT Takeover Match (Video), WWE Stars Remember Owen Hart, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | May 25, 2018

- Above is new video to set up the Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" next month during Money In the Bank weekend. The video shows Gargano picking up the contract for the match but wife Candice LeRae isn't happy about the stipulation. Candice says she's "done with this" before walking out.

- WWE stock was down 1.19% today, closing at $58.08 per share. Today's high was $59.23 and the low was $57.54.

Jerry Lawler On Tragic Owen Hart Accident, Rushing To His Side At WWE Over The Edge PPV In 1999
- Wednesday marked 19 years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart passed away at the age of 34 following a tragic accident during his ring entrance at the WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view in Kansas City. Below are Twitter comments on Owen from brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, niece Natalya, and WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, who were on commentary at the pay-per-view that night:








