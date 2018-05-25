Nikki Bella's Ninja Warrior Run (Video), Fans On Daniel Bryan - Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

- As noted, Nikki Bella was one of the celebrities that participated in the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course for the Celebrity Ninja Warrior Red Nose Day special that airs on NBC last night. Above is full video of Nikki's run with coach Grant McCartney. The one-hour special raised more than $185,000 to help fight childhood poverty around the world as Comcast pledged to donate $5,000 for every obstacle the celebrity completed on their run.

Nikki was the first celebrity to run the course and she earned $15,000. She cleared the Floating Steps, the Grab Bag and the Spinning Bridge but fell on the Flying Shelf Grab. There were 2 more obstacles that she did not get to - the Doorknob Drop and the Warped Wall. Celebrities to clear all 6 obstacles to earn $30,000 each were singer Ne-Yo, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Access TV host Scott Evans, and former NFL player & ANW co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which submission is more dangerous - Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" Lock or Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch. As of this writing, 66% voted for the Coquina Clutch. Joe and Bryan will do battle on Tuesday's SmackDown in the final Money In the Bank qualifying match.

- The WWE website has released a sneak peek at the new "Fight Forever" storyline that begins in the WWE #18 comic from BOOM! Studios, which hits stores on Wednesday, June 20th. Below is the announcement along with one piece of artwork. A full preview of the comic can be seen at the Twitter link below.