Trent Seven spoke with the Mirror on wanting the NXT Tag Titles, WWE looking to expand into the UK, and Mae Young Classic Competitor, Toni Storm. Here are some of the highlights:

Earning a spot on an NXT TakeOver and wanting the NXT Tag Titles:

"Yeah absolutely. The competition for those spots is obviously at a standard - it's undeniable - it's at a standard that has never been seen before. It's literally a who's who of professional wrestling over the last few years at one of those shows and at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, every single person delivered, well above and beyond what I think anyone ever expected. It was an incredible show. The goal has got to be that.

If you're here to take part, then that's great, but realistically, this is the future of the industry, NXT is the future of professional wrestling, it is the future of the WWE, it's where the stars are born and the stars are made. If you don't want to be involved in the mix-up ... let's be honest, me and Tyler want the NXT tag titles, there's no denying it. There is still the motivation of course to be chasing the best wrestler in the world for the UK Championship, that's something I dearly, dearly want as well, so I think all roads lead to NXT TakeOver."

WWE looking to potentially grow a brand in the UK:

"When you are working with a global brand of that kind of stature, a global market leader, the possibilities are endless, do you know what I mean? Obviously at the moment, they are ensuring from the bottom to the top there are a team of people around this, who have obviously got the same goals in mind, the same targets and the same focus. Whatever the outcome may be over the course of the next couple of months and the next couple of years, there is a real focus on expanding the United Kingdom scene and expanding the brand globally and just being a part of that is incredible."

See Also WWE To Make Big Network Announcements Soon?

WWE showcasing UK women wrestlers like Toni Storm:

"Of course, yeah. Toni is an exceptional talent. Multiple tours of Japan, an absolute leader as far as women's wrestling goes in Europe, Germany and the UK ... she had an incredible showing in the Mae Young Classic as well and was unlucky not to come out of that with the trophy. No matter where it is in the world, the WWE are always going to ensure that the absolute best are performing at their best and Toni is the absolute best of British women's wrestling."

Seven also discussed the Undisputed Era and the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.