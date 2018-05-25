Former UFC Title Challenger Nick Diaz Arrested In Las Vegas

Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz has been arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges of domestic violence. Diaz, 34 years old, was charged by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and first-degree domestic battery, according to MMA Fighting.

Diaz, who has not fought inside the Octagon since 2015, recently served a suspension for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy. However, he was cleared to return to action last month.

The fighter is currently behind held inside the Clark County Detention Center on a total of $18,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Saturday morning.

According to multiple reports, police were dispatched to a residence Thursday night and had probable cause to make an arrest, Las Vegas Metro Police spokesperson Larry Hadfield said.

FROM MY LAS VEGAS METRO PD SOURCES—

Some very disturbing details emerging regarding Nick Diaz.

-The victim has a broken hip

-Nick allegedly choked her unconscious. -Then he fought the police which is why 12 cars were sent

Then fought the CO's inside Clark Co Detention Center




