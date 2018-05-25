Jim Ross On Which Current WWE RAW Star Will Become Universal Champion

On the recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, J.R. discussed who he feels which WWE Raw star will have a run as Universal Champion due to his stock rising. Ross commented on Braun Strowman, and reiterated on how he will be the top star of WWE. However, he feels that WWE should not book him to be the top name this year, but should wait until 2019. On a previous episode, Ross stated that he will be very happy to see a Roman Reigns (heel champion) vs. Braun Strowman (babyface challenger) main event match at WrestleMania 35.

While he mentioned Strowman, J.R. highlighted a particular name who he feels will become Universal Champion down the road.

"[Drew McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he's in great condition, he's just getting better and better," said Ross. "He's a big time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It's a lay-up; trust me on this one."

In 2009, 24-year-old McIntyre appeared on the SmackDown brand as a heel. A month later after his debut on the blue brand, Vince McMahon came to the ring and donned him "The Chosen One," and three months later, McIntyre defeated John Morrison to win the Intercontinental Championship, and retained the title for five months.

McIntyre's singles push cooled down in the latter part of 2010, but he did have a tag team championship run with Cody Rhodes. However, after getting drafted to Raw, McIntyre's popularity was virtually non-existent, and he floundered in the midcard division and closed his WWE career as a member of the 3MB faction. McIntyre has now returned to the main roster four years later, after a stint in NXT in 2017, and is now aligned with Dolph Ziggler looking much different than he did before he was released.

