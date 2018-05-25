Marty Scurll Vs. Will Ospreay Throwback ROH Match, Latest ROH NYC Excellence Card, PWG

- Above is an ROH Throwback of Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll at Reach for the Sky: London in 2016. Scurll would lock in the crossface chickenwing to become the new ROH World TV Champion.
- ROH announced new matches for NYC Excellence on June 2 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Most notably, The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez will face Adam Page and The Young Bucks. Below is the updated card:
* Dalton Castle vs. Ultimo Guerrero (ROH World Championship Match)
* Cody vs. Titan
* Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger
* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks
* Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein
* Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey vs. Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard
- PWG Bask in His Glory takes place tonight in Reseda, California. The main event will be PWG World Champion WALTER taking on Sammy Guevara. Below is the full card:
* Tyler Bateman vs. Trevor Lee
* Jake Atlas vs. Rey Horus
* Jonah Rock vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Matthew Riddle vs. David Starr
* Bandido vs. Robbie Eagles
* Adam Brooks vs. Keith Lee
* WALTER (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (PWG World Championship)