Marty Scurll Vs. Will Ospreay Throwback ROH Match, Latest ROH NYC Excellence Card, PWG

By Joshua Gagnon | May 25, 2018

- Above is an ROH Throwback of Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll at Reach for the Sky: London in 2016. Scurll would lock in the crossface chickenwing to become the new ROH World TV Champion.

- ROH announced new matches for NYC Excellence on June 2 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Most notably, The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez will face Adam Page and The Young Bucks. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Ultimo Guerrero (ROH World Championship Match)
* Cody vs. Titan
* Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger
* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks
* Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein
* Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey vs. Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard

- PWG Bask in His Glory takes place tonight in Reseda, California. The main event will be PWG World Champion WALTER taking on Sammy Guevara. Below is the full card:

* Tyler Bateman vs. Trevor Lee
* Jake Atlas vs. Rey Horus
* Jonah Rock vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Matthew Riddle vs. David Starr
* Bandido vs. Robbie Eagles
* Adam Brooks vs. Keith Lee
* WALTER (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (PWG World Championship)

